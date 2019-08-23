Court orders City of CT to help residents evicted in Kraaifontein

Residents were removed from a piece of land earlier this week after an eviction order was granted by the High Court.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has to make temporary housing available to evicted Kraaifontein residents.

Residents were removed from a piece of land earlier this week after an eviction order was granted by the High Court.

The same court on Thursday ruled that the city had to step in to help the community.

The city has to relocate and make emergency housing kits available to residents left homeless as a result of this week's eviction.

While this was done, officials said that another site was being prepared where residents would be housed. The evicted residents had to request the city, in writing, if they agreed to move to the identified emergency housing site.

City officials said transport would be provided to residents who were willing to relocate.

Some residents wanted to stay on in the Kraaifontein area, closer to work and where their children attended school.