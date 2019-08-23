Court orders City of CT to help residents evicted in Kraaifontein
Residents were removed from a piece of land earlier this week after an eviction order was granted by the High Court.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has to make temporary housing available to evicted Kraaifontein residents.
Residents were removed from a piece of land earlier this week after an eviction order was granted by the High Court.
The same court on Thursday ruled that the city had to step in to help the community.
The city has to relocate and make emergency housing kits available to residents left homeless as a result of this week's eviction.
While this was done, officials said that another site was being prepared where residents would be housed. The evicted residents had to request the city, in writing, if they agreed to move to the identified emergency housing site.
City officials said transport would be provided to residents who were willing to relocate.
Some residents wanted to stay on in the Kraaifontein area, closer to work and where their children attended school.
Popular in Local
-
KZN high school pupils demand daily hour-long smoke break
-
Suspect set for court after CT woman’s body found chopped up in flat
-
Mashaba aims CR17 barb at ANC after no-confidence motion U-turn
-
Police Ministry ordered to pay JHB man R300k for unlawful arrest
-
Hanekom, Zuma to face off in court over defamation matter
-
Old Mutual's Trevor Manuel speaks up on Peter Moyo sacking
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.