Canadian Consulate suspends travel to China for Hong Kong staff
The Canadian Consulate, in an email to Reuters, did not provide a reason for the travel restrictions.
HONG KONG - The Canadian Consulate in Hong Kong said on Friday it has suspended travel to mainland China for local staff, just days after an employee of the city’s British Consulate was confirmed to have been detained in China.
The Canadian Consulate, in an email to Reuters, did not provide a reason for the travel restrictions.
On Wednesday, China’s foreign ministry confirmed that Simon Cheng, an employee of the British mission, had been detained in the border city of Shenzhen neighbouring Hong Kong.
Hong Kong has been gripped by anti-government protests for weeks, with China accusing Britain and other Western countries of meddling in its affairs.
Canada has warned increased screening of travellers’ digital devices had been reported at border crossings between mainland China and Hong Kong, as anti-government protests in the Chinese-controlled territory head into their 12th week.
The Canadian government updated its entry and exit guidance for China on its website to include the advisory on Thursday.
China warned Ottawa not to meddle in Hong Kong’s affairs.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that Canada was paying close attention to events in Hong Kong, and called for restraint and respect for human rights.
Hong Kong has been rocked by protests for nearly three months, and the city is bracing for further demonstrations and a “stress test” of the city’s international airport at the weekend.
The protests, which escalated in June over a now-suspended bill that would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China for trial, have grown into wider calls for political freedom.
Popular in World
-
Norway mosque 'terror attack' suspect remanded in custody
-
Mexico again rejects 'safe third country' proposal by US on migration
-
Family of Palestinian boy wounded in head wants answers from Israel
-
Trump campaign seeks to mobilise women in 2020 battleground states
-
Water quality: The world's 'invisible crisis'
-
In Greece, smoking is alive and kicking despite bans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.