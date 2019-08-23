Anti-gang unit member killed in WC remembered as dedicated policeman
It’s understood sergeant David Hoffman was protecting a stranger over the weekend, who was being chased by a mob, when fellow officer sergeant Marlon Appollis shot him dead.
CAPE TOWN - The anti-gang unit member who was apparently accidentally shot dead by a fellow officer has been described as a committed asset to law enforcement.
Hoffman has now been laid to rest while Appollis faces a culpable homicide charge.
Police Minister Bheki Cele described this as a “tragedy”.
“A person accidentally pulled the trigger and killed a close friend and colleague.”
Thursday saw friends, family and colleagues gather to mourn Hoffman’s passing and to remember his 14-year career in the South African Police Service.
His colleagues described him as a dedicated and well-disciplined policeman.
Ironically, Hoffman’s speciality was fraud investigation and he’d only joined the anti-gang unit a year ago.
Lieutenant-colonel Abraham Brown said Hoffman took pride in crime-fighting to make communities safer.
His family said the SAPS was his life, adding he was proud to be part of the force to deliver the important service.
