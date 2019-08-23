ANC NEC to take interim WC PEC on rallies
The committee is led by former ANC Member of Parliament Lerumo Kalako.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) members are expected in the Western Cape this weekend.
The NEC members will introduce the party's new Western Cape interim committee after it disbanded its provincial executive recently following months of internal fighting.
The committee is led by former ANC Member of Parliament Lerumo Kalako.
Other senior ANC members in the committee include former Western Cape Premiers Ebrahim Rasool and Lynne Brown.
The committee, together with national officials, will be across the province to consolidate its support and hold rallies.
More in Politics
-
Judgment reserved as Zuma argues ‘enemy agent’ comment misinterpreted
-
Court told Zuma tweet has led to threats on Hanekom’s life
-
NMB Speaker questions legitimacy of petition calling for debate to remove mayor
-
KZN ANC members warned over discipline after councillors' memberships suspended
-
Mashaba: Graft levels when ANC ran Joburg make Zuma look like a saint
-
Mashaba aims CR17 barb at ANC after no-confidence motion U-turn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.