ANC NEC to take interim WC PEC on rallies

The committee is led by former ANC Member of Parliament Lerumo Kalako.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) members are expected in the Western Cape this weekend.

The NEC members will introduce the party's new Western Cape interim committee after it disbanded its provincial executive recently following months of internal fighting.

The committee is led by former ANC Member of Parliament Lerumo Kalako.

Other senior ANC members in the committee include former Western Cape Premiers Ebrahim Rasool and Lynne Brown.

The committee, together with national officials, will be across the province to consolidate its support and hold rallies.