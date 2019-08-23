Albie Sachs praises court ruling on apartheid flag

The Equality Court on Wednesday ruled the gratuitous display of the apartheid-era flag constituted hate speech.

CAPE TOWN - Former Constitutional Court justice Albie Sachs has welcomed clarity given by the courts regarding the old apartheid-era South African flag.

Sachs was the keynote speaker at the University of the Western Cape’s inaugural annual Media Mind Blast event on Friday afternoon.

The initiative sets out to provide a platform for students to be exposed to the country’s formal media and communication sector.

Sachs said the old flag was a constant reminder of racial supremacy and the indignities imposed by apartheid on black South Africans.

“A very incisive, firm, clear and I believe beautifully argued judgment was given. [The judgment] said a flag is not just a piece of material with symbols on it, it’s an incarnation of the past that was racist and marginalised the majority.”