Albie Sachs praises court ruling on apartheid flag

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
Go

Albie Sachs praises court ruling on apartheid flag

The Equality Court on Wednesday ruled the gratuitous display of the apartheid-era flag constituted hate speech.

FILE: Former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs. Picture: EWN.
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Former Constitutional Court justice Albie Sachs has welcomed clarity given by the courts regarding the old apartheid-era South African flag.

The Equality Court on Wednesday ruled the gratuitous display of the apartheid-era flag constituted hate speech.

Sachs was the keynote speaker at the University of the Western Cape’s inaugural annual Media Mind Blast event on Friday afternoon.

The initiative sets out to provide a platform for students to be exposed to the country’s formal media and communication sector.

Sachs said the old flag was a constant reminder of racial supremacy and the indignities imposed by apartheid on black South Africans.

“A very incisive, firm, clear and I believe beautifully argued judgment was given. [The judgment] said a flag is not just a piece of material with symbols on it, it’s an incarnation of the past that was racist and marginalised the majority.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA