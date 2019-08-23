View all in Latest
Adolescent girls, women remain disproportionately affected by HIV - Mabuza

Mabuza on Friday chaired the first meeting in the sixth administration of the South African National Aids Council (SANAC) inter-ministerial committee in Cape Town.

FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said that adolescent girls and young women remained disproportionately affected by HIV.

Mabuza on Friday chaired the first meeting in the sixth administration of the South African National Aids Council (SANAC) inter-ministerial committee in Cape Town.

Mabuza said that the inter-ministerial committee meeting was to deliberate on various aspects of South Africa’s response to the HIV and TB epidemics.

He said that according to the latest UNAID Global Aids report, South Africa bore the highest burden of HIV globally, with almost eight million people infected.

Of these, 4.4 million were on anti-retroviral treatment.

He said that an area of concern continued to be vulnerable young women and girls.

“Key and vulnerable populations, including adolescent girls and women, remain highly affected by HIV,” he said.

Mabuza said there was some light at the end of the tunnel in areas like Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal, where they had met UNAIDS prevention targets.

“We draw inspiration from the UNAIDS 2019 Global Aids report that identified the rural community of Eshowe as having managed to exceed the UN’s targets 1990 targets before the year 2020.”

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA