7 of 8 optometrists probed were black, coloured or Indian, inquiry told

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Optometric Association said that of their eight members who were investigated by schemes this year, seven were black, Indian and coloured and one was white.

The association was presenting evidence at the Section 59 inquiry into allegations of racial profiling in Centurion.

Association president Dollars Boloka said that there were 2,600 practicing optometrists in the country but it did not have the breakdown in race.

However, consulting CEO Harry Rosen said that the majority of those they had assisted were black, coloured and Indian.

"We accompanied eight of the optometrists to what was often be referred to as meetings without prejudice at medical schemes, one of which was a white practitioner."