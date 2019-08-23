3 stabbings in one week at Mossel Bay school

These incidents took place at Indwe Secondary School on Thursday and on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Three learners have been stabbed during two separate attacks at a Mossel Bay school this week.

These incidents took place at Indwe Secondary School on Thursday and on Wednesday.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) confirmed two learners at the school were attacked and stabbed by fellow pupils on the school grounds.

This followed an attack on a 19-year-old pupil by another learner off the school grounds the previous day during a fight. He too was stabbed.

Both incidents are thought to be gang-related.

“We did have officials at the school yesterday morning before the second fight broke out to determine what interventions could be implemented at the school as gang activity in the school and community is now having a negative and dangerous impact on the school environment,” said WCED’s Bronagh Hammond.

In a separate incident at Cloetesville High School in Stellenbosch this week, a 16-year-old pupil was hospitalised after being stabbed at school.