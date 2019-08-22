Zondo: State capture inquiry receiving a lot of public support
Speaking to the South African Broadcasting Corporation, Zondo said his commission was mindful of its mandate and duty to the public.
JOHANNESBURG - A year after the state capture commission of inquiry started its public hearings, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is satisfied that the process was receiving mostly positive public support.
The first hearings were held on 20 August last year.
WATCH: One year into state capture inquiry: The highlights
The commission was established by former President Jacob Zuma who himself has been accused of aiding state capture through allies in various government entities.
“We’ve always got to bear in mind that we’ve got to do our job properly. We must carry out our mandate properly, we must carry out our mandate without fear, favour or prejudice. At the end of the day, when we’ve finished the commission, we must be able to look what we’ve done, look at the report and be able to say we’ve done a good job.”
The deputy chief justice said he was encouraged by the support the commission has received.
“We have found that the commission has enjoyed a lot of love and support from ordinary South Africans. The kind of things people say when they see us in the malls or at functions, the support is very big,” he added.
