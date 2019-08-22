Women’s soccer league to launch this weekend with no sponsor

The League will officially kick off this weekend as 12 teams descended on the Nike Football Centre in Soweto to play six games over the two days.

JOHANNESBURG - With less than 48 hours to go until the launch of the Safa National Women's League, the association have confirmed that they have no official sponsor, have not sorted prize money or secured broadcasting rights.

The tournament will run for 22 matchdays across all nine provinces.

The 12 teams who make up the league are the nine provincial winners from the Sasol League, the two women's teams linked to PSL clubs and the University of Johannesburg.

Ahead of it, Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba has confirmed issues around how much money teams will win.

“The prize money will come at the end of the league. We are starting the league now, but we are waiting for the funding that we are guaranteed in order for us to post numbers and not put numbers and come and change them at a later stage. But we have quite sometime before we can give a breakdown in terms of the money because it’s not just about prize money but also the grant that explains how we are able to accommodate teams”.

It's also been confirmed that the league will take a break to accommodate Fifa international dates, a decision Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has welcomed.

“For Safa to take that decision is amazing because clubs are sometimes without their best players and now they can prepare with the notion that that weekend they will be off”.

Ellis has also spoken about how the launch of the league will also help her in finding new talent for the national team.

“You’ve got to start somewhere,” the former Banyana captain said.

“It’s not where we want to be, but I believe that you already see the clubs getting excited. Already you can see the gap getting closer to the National Team, it’s going to close the gap eventually and eventually all the best players will be playing in the league”.