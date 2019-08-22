WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa to Maimane: You sound like a broken record

President Cyril Ramaphosa's first question and answer session of the sixth Parliament is under way.

Questions about his ANC presidential campaign funding are likely to dominate when he responds to MPs in Parliament.

WATCH: President answers questions in the National Assembly

DA members began chanting in the house after being unhappy with the manner in which Ramaphosa answered a question from DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

#RamaphosaQandA DA's Mmusi Maimane accuses Ramaphosa government of policy confusion, says prescribed assets will take people's pensions. GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2019

#RamaphosaQandA Maimane asks Ramaphosa if he supports prescribed assets. "The more I listen to Mr Maimane the more it sounds like a broken record", he replies. GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2019

RamaphosaQandA Ramaphosa: "The more I listen to Mr Maimane the more it sounds like a broken record." Says Maimane is "regurgitating" the same issue over and over. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2019

#RamaphosaQandA I've over and again outlined the economic trajectory of SA, well appreciated by people in business, even at World Economic Forum... Invites Maimane to WEFAfrica in CTN next month to hear what's being said. GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2019

#RamaphosaQandA DA chief whip: That's the response you'd expect from a loan shark. Simple question, do you or not support prescribed assets? (Chants of Yes or No from DA benches.) GD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2019

EFF leader Julius Malema is set to ask about the details of people in his office and Cabinet who helped raise money and potential donors he met at dinners organised by those leading the campaign.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will ask whether Ramaphosa will establish an independent inquiry under a retired judge into allegations against Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, aired at the state capture inquiry.

He also wants the findings of the Public Protector - that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament a donation to his CR17 campaign - probed.

ANC MP Judy Hermans wants details of the government’s plans to tackle slow economic growth and job losses, which have driven unemployment to an 11-year high.