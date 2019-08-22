Sun: Speculation around Tshegofatso Selahle's death not helping

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
Go

Sun: Speculation around Tshegofatso Selahle's death not helping

City of Joburg Public Safety MMC Michael Sun has promised to act if their investigation into the death of former radio producer Tshegofatso Selahle implicated JMPD officers in his death.

Tshegofatso Selahle. Picture: Twitter/@ablackstory
Tshegofatso Selahle. Picture: Twitter/@ablackstory
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg Public Safety MMC Michael Sun has promised to act if their investigation into the death of former radio producer Tshegofatso Selahle implicated JMPD officers in his death.

Selahle’s family said that an autopsy has confirmed that he died from physical injuries, saying he was severly beaten in metro police custody.

He was stopped by police in Sandton on Saturday night and was accused of drunk driving.

With Selahle's family and the JMPD telling different versions of how the 35-year-old former radio producer died, the City of Joburg has called for calm.

However, the Selahle family has accused the JMPD of not being truthful about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Sun said that speculating about the cause of death was not helping.

"We've got people who were not on the scene giving comment and that is very concerning. Let us allow for our investigation to be completed, we do not want to speculate, we do not want to say who was wrong and who was right."

The MMC said that if the city's investigation concluded that officers acted improperly, they would be dealt with.

Sun said they would be visiting the family to offer their condolences.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA