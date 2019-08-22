Sun: Speculation around Tshegofatso Selahle's death not helping
City of Joburg Public Safety MMC Michael Sun has promised to act if their investigation into the death of former radio producer Tshegofatso Selahle implicated JMPD officers in his death.
Selahle’s family said that an autopsy has confirmed that he died from physical injuries, saying he was severly beaten in metro police custody.
He was stopped by police in Sandton on Saturday night and was accused of drunk driving.
With Selahle's family and the JMPD telling different versions of how the 35-year-old former radio producer died, the City of Joburg has called for calm.
However, the Selahle family has accused the JMPD of not being truthful about the circumstances surrounding his death.
Sun said that speculating about the cause of death was not helping.
"We've got people who were not on the scene giving comment and that is very concerning. Let us allow for our investigation to be completed, we do not want to speculate, we do not want to say who was wrong and who was right."
The MMC said that if the city's investigation concluded that officers acted improperly, they would be dealt with.
Sun said they would be visiting the family to offer their condolences.
