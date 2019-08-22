Seriti: I wouldn't change anything in arms deal report
Retired Judge Willie Seriti has told Eyewitness News he that stands by his commission's work despite a scathing judgment by the High Court in Pretoria.
On Wednesday Judge President Dustan Mlambo set aside the findings of the arms deal commission.
The court found the commission chaired by Seriti failed to comprehensively investigate the arms deal as it was mandated to.
Seriti had been criticised for letting those implicated, particularly politicians, off the hook.
But he's told Eyewitness News he wouldn't change anything in his report.
"Anyone who wants to know more about what I've said, they can go to the report. I can't add anything or subtract anything from the report. My report is there, it's almost 1,000 pages long and it explains exactly what I did, how I did that and why I didn't do certain things."
