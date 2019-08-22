Scalabrini Centre hopeful CT Refugee Reception Office reopens soon
The office has been closed for seven years, further burdening asylum seekers. It was due to reopen in March 2018, but the Home Affairs Department missed the deadline.
CAPE TOWN – NGO the Scalabrini Centre is hopeful the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office will eventually open early next year.
It's been closed for seven years, further burdening asylum seekers. It was due to reopen in March 2018, but the Home Affairs Department missed the deadline.
The Department of Public Works said the centre would open in January 2020. Asylum seekers can only apply in Durban, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth and Musina.
The Department of Public Works said due to budget constraints and high costs it would lease a building in Bellville. It is expected to cost just over R21 million for a leasing period of over five years.
The Scalabrini Centre and the Legal Resources Centre took Home Affairs to court back in 2017. The Supreme Court of Appeal then ordered the department to open the office by March 2018.
The centre's Miranda Madikane said she was pleased about the recent development.
“We’re very happy that the accommodation has been found.”
Madikane said without documentation, foreign nationals were unable to access basic services such as healthcare, education and employment. They also feared being arrested.
“When you’re living without documents in South Africa it’s extremely dangerous and it places massive pressure on people.”
Popular in Local
-
Nomgcobo Jiba ‘vindicated’ after agreement with Parliament
-
CARTOON: Talk To The Hand
-
Family: Autopsy shows Tshegofatso Selahle was severely beaten
-
Ramaphosa to face grilling on CR17 donations, Bosasa & jobs in Parly Q&A
-
Masina: We must speak truth to power to preserve the ANC
-
Sun: Speculation around Tshegofatso Selahle's death not helping
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.