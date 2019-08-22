Ramaphosa to face grilling on CR17 donations, Bosasa & jobs in Parly Q&A
It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first question and answer session of the sixth Parliament and it could get fiery.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in the hot seat on Thursday afternoon when he faces questions about his African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign’s funding.
It will be Ramaphosa’s first question and answer session of the sixth Parliament and it could get fiery.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has meanwhile asked for an urgent question to be added to the order paper.
It deals with whether or not Ramaphosa’s appointment of four people to his executive, including Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshaveni was because they worked for and received money from the campaign.
Questions about his ANC presidential campaign funding are likely to dominate when Ramaphosa faces a grilling by MPs in Parliament.
EFF leader Julius Malema wants the details of people in his office and Cabinet who helped raise money and potential donors he met at dinners organised by those leading the campaign.
Maimane is asking whether Ramaphosa will establish an independent inquiry under a retired judge into allegations against Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, aired at the state capture inquiry.
He also wants the findings of the Public Protector, that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament a donation to his CR17 campaign, probed.
ANC MP Judy Hermans wants details of the government’s plans to tackle slow economic growth and job losses, which have driven unemployment to an 11-year high.
