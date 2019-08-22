Prison wardens warned after official caught with 98 mandrax tablets

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
Go

Prison wardens warned after official caught with 98 mandrax tablets

That was the warning from the Correctional Services Department after a Pollsmoor warder was found in possession of 96 mandrax tablets during a random search earlier this month.

Pollsmoor prison in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Pollsmoor prison in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Prison officials caught on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly.

That was the warning from the Correctional Services Department after a Pollsmoor warder, Bandile Mbana, was found in possession of 96 mandrax tablets during a random search earlier this month.

Mbana, who has been official at the facility for the past 10 years, has since been suspended.

The prison's spokesperson Lewies Davids said: “That just promotes gang violence and smuggling. If they are being threatened, they need to speak to us so that we can transfer them or do something about it.”

Both internal and external investigations were under way. Davids said corrupt officials would face the full might of the law.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA