Prison wardens warned after official caught with 98 mandrax tablets

That was the warning from the Correctional Services Department after a Pollsmoor warder was found in possession of 96 mandrax tablets during a random search earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - Prison officials caught on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly.

That was the warning from the Correctional Services Department after a Pollsmoor warder, Bandile Mbana, was found in possession of 96 mandrax tablets during a random search earlier this month.

Mbana, who has been official at the facility for the past 10 years, has since been suspended.

The prison's spokesperson Lewies Davids said: “That just promotes gang violence and smuggling. If they are being threatened, they need to speak to us so that we can transfer them or do something about it.”

Both internal and external investigations were under way. Davids said corrupt officials would face the full might of the law.