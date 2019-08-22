Petrol attendants threaten strike if wage talks fail
Workers want a 12% salary hike, a night shift and transport allowance, however, the employer is only offering a 5% increase.
JOHANNESBURG - Petrol attendants aligned to the National Union of Metalworkers has threatened to go on strike if talks with the employer for wage increase fail.
Workers want a 12% salary hike, a night shift and transport allowance.
However, the employer is only offering a 5% increase.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: "Our members work awkward hours, they often have to work late at night or leave very early in the morning at times when public transport is often unavailable. Men and women who work at petrol stations are often forced to walk long distances in the dark and they're often victims of muggings and sexual assault."
