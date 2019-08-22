Peter Moyo consulting lawyers after being fired again by Old Mutual
Moyo was fired for the first time in June for what Old Mutual said was a conflict of interest regarding his company NMT Capital.
JOHANNESBURG - Peter Moyo is consulting his lawyers after he was again fired by Old Mutual.
The legal tussle between Moyo and the insurer has been dragging on for weeks now.
He was fired for the first time in June for what Old Mutual said was a conflict of interest regarding his company NMT Capital.
But Moyo fired back, accusing board chair Trevor Manuel of doing the same regarding his position with the Rothschild Group.
Last month, the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that Old Mutual had not followed proper procedure in the matter and ordered his reinstatement. The company is appealing this.
In a dramatic development, Old Mutual sent a note to its shareholders informing them of its latest decision to fire Moyo.
But Moyo’s legal team said this was in contempt of an earlier ruling in his favour.
His lawyer Eric Mabuza said: “Old Mutual terminated his contract in June and they told everyone that his contract is terminated, so the question is which contract are they terminating.”
Old Mutual is still waiting for the High Court to rule on its application for leave to appeal against Moyo’s reinstatement.
The company said it would not speak on the matter.
Popular in Business
-
Old Mutual sacks Peter Moyo again
-
Zondo: State capture inquiry receiving a lot of public support
-
Maimane: State capture not an event or individual, it's a policy
-
What SA’s cannabis law means for South Africans at work
-
Petrol attendants threaten strike if wage talks fail
-
Rand firmer after inflation undershoots
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.