Old Mutual sacks Peter Moyo again
This was despite the fact that the insurer was still waiting for the High Court to rule on its leave to appeal the judgment that said that Moyo's dismissal was unlawful.
JOHANNESBURG - Old Mutual has fired its CEO Peter Moyo again.
This was despite the fact that the insurer was still waiting for the High Court to rule on its leave to appeal the judgment that said that Moyo's dismissal was unlawful.
He was fired for what Old Mutual had said was a conflict of interest regarding his company NNMT Capital.
But Moyo fired back, accusing board chair Trevor Manuel of doing the same regarding his company Rothschild.
Moyo's lawyer Eric Mabuza said this move by Old Mutual was inexplicable.
Popular in Business
-
What SA’s cannabis law means for South Africans at work
-
Petrol attendants threaten strike if wage talks fail
-
Rand rallies after data shows slowing inflation, stocks up
-
Lack of transformation in mining sector under spotlight again in Parly
-
How falling demand for oil is set to transform international relations
-
SA to consider new nuclear in affordable way
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.