Nomgcobo Jiba ‘vindicated’ after agreement with Parliament
The national legislature agreed to suspend the process of considering her removal from office until after her court bid to get her job back is heard next month.
CAPE TOWN - The lawyer acting for fired deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba said she felt vindicated by an agreement struck with Parliament.
The national legislature agreed to suspend the process of considering her removal from office until after her court bid to get her job back was heard next month.
Jiba brought an urgent application for an interdict to halt the process pending a review of the president's decision to fire her and to have the Mokgoro report, which found her unfit for office, set aside.
On Wednesday, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and parties involved instead reached an agreement that the parliamentary process would be stayed until the court hearing, likely to take place on 19 September.
The agreement, made an order of court on Wednesday, gives Nomgcobo Jiba some breathing space.
Her lawyer, Zola Majavu, said Jiba found it “mind-boggling” that Parliament would go ahead with processing her removal from office even though she had an application pending for a review of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to sack her.
In a statement, Majavu said that Jiba was satisfied with the agreement reached with Parliament to suspend its proceedings.
Parliament confirmed the agreement, saying it was reached in the interests of fairness, impartiality and the rule of law.
The chairperson of the National Assembly’s justice committee, Bulelani Magwanishe, said the committee would abide by the agreement.
