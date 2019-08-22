Nigeria's Buhari assigns cabinet portfolios, appoints new oil minister
Buhari kept the petroleum portfolio for himself, as in his first term, and appointed Timipre Silva as minister of state for petroleum, who is widely expected to manage the portfolio on a day-to-day basis.
LAGOS - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari swore members of his cabinet into office on Wednesday, assigning a new minister of state for petroleum in Africa’s top producer of crude oil.
Buhari kept the petroleum portfolio for himself, as in his first term, and appointed Timipre Silva as minister of state for petroleum, who is widely expected to manage the portfolio on a day-to-day basis.
Nigeria, which has Africa’s biggest economy, remains heavily reliant on crude oil sales despite efforts by Buhari to boost non-oil revenues since he first took office in 2015. Oil sales account for about 90% of foreign exchange and low oil prices helped to push the country into recession in 2016.
Silva, a former governor of Bayelsa state in the southern Niger Delta oil production heartlands, replaces former ExxonMobil executive Emmanuel Kachikwu who was the country’s main representative at OPEC meetings.
Zainab Ahmed retained the position of finance minister.
The cabinet of 43 ministers faces a long list of challenges including tepid growth following its emergence from recession in 2017, along with high unemployment and widespread insecurity.
The move to assign portfolios comes six months after Buhari won a presidential election and nearly three months after his second term began. The time taken to appoint ministers caused jitters amongst investors and threatened growth prospects.
Popular in Africa
-
Malawi leader warns protesters planning airports shutdown
-
ANALYSIS: Repression & dialogue in Zimbabwe: twin strategies that aren’t working
-
Mozambique president says 'encouraging progress' in IMF talks
-
Zim govt accuses western diplomats of interfering in internal affairs
-
Zimbabwe charges former Mugabe deputy with abuse of office
-
Cameroon separatist leader's sentence could increase violence - analyst
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.