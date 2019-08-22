NHI a chance to fundamentally transform SA’s healthcare system - Ramaphosa

The president was asked about what he found to be the state of readiness of the country to implement NHI.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday reiterated the need for universal healthcare for all South Africans.

Ramaphosa responded to questions in the National Assembly on a range of government issues including the implementation of the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI), which came under some heavy criticism.

The president was asked about what he found to be the state of readiness of the country to implement NHI.

Ramaphosa said the NHI would offer South Africans the opportunity to fundamentally transform the healthcare system in the country.

“It is for this reason that we are perusing an ambitious programme to address the problems in our health system alongside the introduction of the NHI.”

He said this universal healthcare policy was not unique to South Africa and was supported by other countries in the G20.

“We were urged and this matter was put on the agenda by the Prime Minister of Japan in the midst of these other G20 countries. We were urged to move towards universal healthcare coverage for our countries. We are on track to do this in the country through the NHI.”