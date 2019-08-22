View all in Latest
Mxolisi Kaunda to replace Zandile Gumede as eThekwini mayor

The announcement was made during the party’s provincial address to the media on Thursday afternoon.

New KZN Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: KZN Transport/Facebook
New KZN Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: KZN Transport/Facebook
30 minutes ago

DURBAN - Mxolisi Kaunda, the current KZN MEC for Transport, Safety and Community Liaison, will replace Zandile Gumede as mayor of eThekwini.

The announcement was made during the party’s provincial address to the media on Thursday afternoon.

Kaunda will be deputised by former KZN MEC for Finance Belinda Scott. The new eThekwini speaker will be former KZN Social Development MEC Weziwe Thusi.

More details to follow.

