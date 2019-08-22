Mxolisi Kaunda to replace Zandile Gumede as eThekwini mayor

The announcement was made during the party’s provincial address to the media on Thursday afternoon.

DURBAN - Mxolisi Kaunda, the current KZN MEC for Transport, Safety and Community Liaison, will replace Zandile Gumede as mayor of eThekwini.

Kaunda will be deputised by former KZN MEC for Finance Belinda Scott. The new eThekwini speaker will be former KZN Social Development MEC Weziwe Thusi.

More details to follow.