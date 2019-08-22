Multiple vehicles including bus, taxi involved in accident on M1

A man who drove past the scene said: “The accident on the M1 is a terrible accident. I would suggest people take alternative routes because it looks like there are fatalities.”

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the M1 Highway in the south of Johannesburg.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department said multiple vehicles including a bus and a taxi were involved.

Paramedics are also on the scene.

