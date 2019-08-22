View all in Latest
Over 700 witnesses notified to testify at state capture inquiry - Zondo

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said most of the individuals implicated in alleged wrongdoing were not keen on appearing at the inquiry.

A video screengrab of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opening proceedings at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown on 20 August 2018. Picture: YouTube
A video screengrab of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opening proceedings at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown on 20 August 2018. Picture: YouTube
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The chairperson of the state capture commission Raymond Zondo on Thursday said that over 700 implicated people had been issued with notices to present their side of the story at the inquiry.

The deputy Chief Justice spoke about the work of the commission over the past year. He said most of the individuals implicated in alleged wrongdoing were not keen on appearing at the inquiry.

The commission had already heard oral evidence from 92 people, including former President Jacob Zuma and other high-profile public officials.

Zondo said some of the 700 implicated people would have to be compelled to give evidence to the commission.

“They will be others who even though they don’t think they want to come and participate, that we will ask to come and give evidence. If they refuse, we will compel them but a lot of people are cooperating. Going forward, the public will be hearing a lot of people who are implicated giving their side of the story,” he said.

WATCH: One year into state capture inquiry: The highlights

Timeline

