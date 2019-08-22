Masina: We must speak truth to power to preserve the ANC
Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has taken an indirect jab at President Cyril Ramaphosa for taking the Public Protector to court and for asking it to seal some documents from her report.
Masina was speaking on Wednesday during the Public Protector’s roadshow event in Tembisa.
He defended Busisiwe Mkhwebane, saying that she has been unfairly attacked.
Mkhwebane has recently issued several damning reports against senior politicians including President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Ramaphosa recently succeeded in asking the High Court to seal some confidential documents which Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane relied on in her Bosasa report.
The president has been accused of having lied when he previously claimed he was not aware of the details of donations given to his African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.
Masina has called into question the president’s legal action.
"We must speak truth to power in order to preserve the African National Congress."
He suggested that people taking the Public Protector to court were wasting taxpayers' money.
"All those efforts through the courts, they are done with our money, none of them are going to court with their own money."
The Ekurhuleni mayor said that ANC members in Parliament must focus on the implementation the party’s resolutions such as nationalising the Reserve Bank and changing the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation and not on Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
