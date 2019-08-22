Mashaba: I’m not intimidated by ANC motion of no confidence
The ANC wants Mashaba to go, arguing financial troubles in the country's biggest metro as well as poor service delivery.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba was talking tough ahead of a planned African National Congress (ANC) sponsored motion of no confidence against him, saying he's not intimidated by decisions taken at shebeens.
The motion is set to be tabled on Thursday afternoon.
“I hope we go through the items of business of governance so that we can serve our residents.”
The undeterred and confident mayor said he's not going anywhere.
This is the third motion Mashaba has faced since he assumed office three years ago.
#MashabaNoConfidence #MashabaMONC The mood among ANC councillors in the Joburg council chambers ahead of Motion of no confidence against Mayor Herman Mashaba. EN pic.twitter.com/Lfre4RyVqB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 22, 2019
