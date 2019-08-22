Mandela Foundation: Ernst Roets tweeting apartheid flag 'unfortunate'

Speaking to Cape Talks' Kieno Kammies, the foundation's CEO Sello Hatang said what Ernst Roets had done was 'unfortunate'.

CAPE TOWN - Shortly after the Equality Court ruled that the gratuitous display of the apartheid flag constitutes hate speech, AfriForum's deputy CEO Ernst Roets tweeted an image of the flag with the caption "Did I just commit hate speech?".

Did I just commit hate speech? pic.twitter.com/mlXsF8OBN1 — Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) August 21, 2019

The case was brought before the court by the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Speaking to Cape Talks' Kieno Kammies, the foundation's CEO Sello Hatang said what Roets had done was "unfortunate".

"I said I would write to them to follow-up on what the judge said...but then not only did they poo-poo the judgment ...but about an hour later the deputy CEO of AfriForum posted the apartheid flag on his Twitter page, and that is such an unfortunate thing to happen."

Listen to the audio below for more.