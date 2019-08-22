Maimane: State capture not an event or individual, it's a policy

Speaking on 702 on Thursday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said revelations surrounding the CR17 campaign highlighted how deeply-rooted corruption was.

JOHANNESBURG - As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to answer questions in Parliament around his African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign’s funding, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said the controversy demonstrated that state capture was wider than an individual.

Maimane has asked for an urgent question to be added to the order paper dealing with Ramaphosa's appointment of four people to his executive.

There are claims that they worked for and received money from the CR17 campaign before Ramaphosa was elected as ANC president at Nasrec in 2017.

Speaking on 702 on Thursday, Maimane said revelations surrounding the CR17 campaign highlighted how deeply rooted corruption was.

“It demonstrates that there’s been a system that’s been in a place of capture and state capture is not an event, it’s not an individual, it’s a policy. And state capture in this instance occurred when the leaders come and buy delegates at a conference an that conference eventually elects an individual who then gives contracts to businesses,” he said.