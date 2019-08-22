Maimane’s request to ask Ramaphosa about CR17 ministers denied

Speaker Thandi Modise based her decision on the grounds that DA leader Mmusi Maimane failed to meet the strict requirements to have an urgent question added to the order paper.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has denied a request by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane to put an additional question during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s oral reply session on Thursday afternoon.

Modise based her decision on the grounds that Maimane failed to meet the strict requirements to have an urgent question added to the order paper, according to Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

Maimane wanted to ask the president whether his appointment of two ministers and two deputy ministers was in any way linked to their having worked for, and received money from, his campaign to become African National Congress president in December 2017.

Mothapo said Maimane’s request failed on two grounds, the first being that Modise did not agree the issue was a matter of national importance.

“It must be regarded as a debate of public importance because, as the rules indicate, it must take precedence over any other question that has been scheduled for today.”

Mothapo said Maimane also failed to meet Wednesday’s deadline for submitting his question in writing.

“So on both grounds, it was found wanting because it was submitted after 12 noon.”

Mothapo said Modise also believed that Maimane could get an answer through other means, including submitting his question to the president for a written reply.