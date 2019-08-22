Lion cub rescued in Athlone

Following up on a tip-off, officers discovered a lion cub at a home in Athlone on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are used to making busts of various kinds and a group of Cape Town detectives can add a lion to their list of seizures.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said three people were taken in for questioning.

“Various addresses were searched. The lion cub was found in Athlone. A case docket of endangered species was registered and is under investigation by the stock theft unit.”

Police said the cub had an estimated street value of R50,000 and was taken to a place of safety.