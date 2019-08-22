View all in Latest
Lion cub rescued in Athlone

Following up on a tip-off, officers discovered a lion cub at a home in Athlone on Wednesday.

Police rescued a lion cub in Athlone, Cape Town. Picture: SAPS
Police rescued a lion cub in Athlone, Cape Town. Picture: SAPS
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are used to making busts of various kinds and a group of Cape Town detectives can add a lion to their list of seizures.

Following up on a tip-off, officers discovered a lion cub at a home in Athlone on Wednesday.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said three people were taken in for questioning.

“Various addresses were searched. The lion cub was found in Athlone. A case docket of endangered species was registered and is under investigation by the stock theft unit.”

Police said the cub had an estimated street value of R50,000 and was taken to a place of safety.

