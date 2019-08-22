KZN high school pupils demand hour-long smoke break daily
The pupils from Roseville Secondary School missed two exams last week while they protested over the bizarre demand.
CAPE TOWN - Pupils at a KwaZulu-Natal school have been hauled over the coals after they demanded an hour-long smoke break daily.
The pupils from Roseville Secondary School missed two exams last week while they protested over the bizarre demand.
They wanted the smoke break between eight and nine at a designated area on the school grounds.
KZN education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that would never happen.
“We want to state clearly that we stand firm against any use of drugs, be it alcohol or any substance that could be smoked. We will not allow such in our schools.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.