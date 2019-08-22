KZN high school pupils demand hour-long smoke break daily

The pupils from Roseville Secondary School missed two exams last week while they protested over the bizarre demand.

CAPE TOWN - Pupils at a KwaZulu-Natal school have been hauled over the coals after they demanded an hour-long smoke break daily.

They wanted the smoke break between eight and nine at a designated area on the school grounds.

KZN education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that would never happen.

“We want to state clearly that we stand firm against any use of drugs, be it alcohol or any substance that could be smoked. We will not allow such in our schools.”