KZN councillor Sthembiso Zulu defiant after surviving shooting incident

DURBAN - Okhahlamba municipal Speaker Sthembiso Zulu said he was still in shock after surviving an apparent assassination attempt.

The municipal vehicle in which Zulu was travelling in was shot at 11 times on Monday night.

It's understood he was driving home from work when the incident took place.

Zulu said he was shocked that there may be someone who wanted to see him dead but insisted that the incident would not deter him from doing his work as a politician.

"When I accepted the nomination, I was accepting that something like this would happen to me. It's just happened. I accepted the nomination so why must I be demotivated? In fact, it has motivated me more."

Zulu said he had increased security measures following the incident and was hopeful the police would find those responsible for attacking him.