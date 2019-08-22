KZN ANC to provide clarity on replacement mayors for eThekwini, Msunduzi
A scathing report by the ANC's KZN working committee found all executive deployees in the eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities incompetent and demoted them to councillors.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to give clarity on Thursday on who will replace its demoted mayors in the eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities.
Party heavyweights in the province have been meeting this week to deliberate on potential candidates to replace the executive committee members who were redeployed with Zandile Gumede.
The party gave itself seven days to find their replacements which lapsed on Wednesday.
A briefing has been scheduled for later this morning where the provincial party was expected to announce its decision on new party deployees to the municipalities.
