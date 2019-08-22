Klusener joins Proteas support staff

Lance Klusener has joined the Proteas support staff for the T20 series against India next month, while former assistant coach Vincent Barnes returns to the Proteas fold, and fielding coach Justin Ontong is retained.

Lance Klusener, Vincent Barnes and Justin Ontong have been announced as support coaching staff for the Proteas’ upcoming tour to India next month.

The three assistant coaches will back up Interim Team Director Enoch Nkwe for the three T20 internationals and three Test matches which will mark the start of the Proteas’ ICC Test Match Championship campaign.

“In terms of the new team structure the Team Director appoints his three assistant coaches who have specific skills focus in the three key disciplines of batting, bowling, and fielding,” said CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl.

“Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener will fill the role of assistant coach (batting) for the T20 Series only. His record as one of the best all-rounders in the world, particularly in white-ball cricket, during his playing career speaks for itself and he also has extensive coaching experience both at franchise and international level."

Klusener's explosive style of batting has seen him ranked among the best limited overs batsmen in the world. He finished his one-day international career with an average of 41.10 runs, a strike rate of 89.90, and a highest score of 103 not out. His short T20 career saw him score 1014 runs in 53 matches at a strike rate of 136.10.

Vincent Barnes returns as an assistant coach (bowling); a position he occupied under former Proteas coach Mickey Arthur. Barnes is currently the High-Performance Bowling Lead for Cricket South Africa, and has extensive knowledge of playing conditions in India.

The former Western Province fast bowler took 323 first-class wickets at an average of 11.95 in a career that spanned more than 15 years, and was widely considered one of the best fast bowlers of his generation. He finished his first-class career with 24 five-fors and six 10-wicket hauls.

Former international player Justin Ontong was retained as an assistant coach (fielding), Van Zyl said. “He has built up a strong relationship with the players over the last two years and is an acknowledged expert in this department.”

A batting coach for the Test series is expected to be announced shortly.

“As previously announced, all the technical staff – Performance Analyst Prasanna Agoram, Strength and Conditioning Coach Greg King and physiotherapist Craig Govender – have been retained. Unfortunately, Craig has recently undergone knee surgency so a temporary replacement will travel with the team to India,” said Van Zyl.