IFP says all systems go to look for Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s successor
DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said all systems were in place for its national elective conference which kicks off on Friday.
This is set to be a historic conference as it will elect a new leader to take over from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who has been in charge since the party’s inception in 1975.
Reports emerged this week that former IFP national chairperson Ziba Jiyane is looking to challenge Buthelezi's preferred candidate Velenkosini Hlabisa.
However, the party’s secretary-general Mfanje Mbango said Jiyane had no chance as Hlabisa had the backing of the NEC.
“Ziba Jiyane rejoined the party after having travelled to the ANC, DA and NFP. Just towards the end of last year, according to our constitution, if you rejoin the IFP then you have to undergo a calling period and he hasn’t completed his calling period," he said.
Mbango said he was confident that Hlabisa would come out victorious on Sunday when the official results were expected to be announced.
