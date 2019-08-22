'I asked an academic question': AfriForum CEO defends tweeting apartheid flag
Speaking on 702's Afternoon Drive, Ernst Roets said he was not disrespecting the latest judgment which declared the display of the flag as hate speech.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum CEO Ernst Roets has defended tweeting a picture of the apartheid flag shortly after the Equality Court ruled its gratuitous display constitutes hate speech.
Roets caption the tweet "Did I just commit hate speech?".
Did I just commit hate speech? pic.twitter.com/mlXsF8OBN1— Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) August 21, 2019
Speaking on 702's Afternoon Drive, Roets said he was not disrespecting the judgment, insisting that the court said the flag could be used for artistic, journalistic and academic purposes.
"I am a scholar of law, I am doing my doctorate currently on minority rights, this is a minority rights issue and I asked an academic question. If we say we have freedom of speech, that is exactly what it is, it means defensive speech and controversial speech is also protected.
"I am just saying the fact that a court says something doesn't by definition mean that is the right thing."
Listen to the audio below for more.
Popular in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: No commission required on Bosasa corruption, says Ramaphosa
-
Mxolisi Kaunda to replace Zandile Gumede as eThekwini mayor
-
Lion cub rescued in Athlone
-
David Hoffman, anti-gang cop shot by colleague, remembered
-
ANC withdraws motion of no confidence against Mashaba
-
Seriti: I wouldn't change anything in arms deal report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.