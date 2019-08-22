Here are the new leaders of eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities

ANC KZN provincial executive committee member Mike Mabuyakhulu said all the party's new deployees will all be in their new offices by end of August.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday announced its new deployees to lead the embattled municipalities of eThekwini and uMsunduzi.

This after the party demoted its deployees at the municipalities last week.

The KZN ANC had conducted a study on the previous leaders and found them all to have failed in executing their duties as municipal leaders.

Here's a full of list of new deployees:

eThekwini:

Mayor - Mxolisi Kaunda: current KZN Transport, Community Liason and Safety MEC.

Deputy Mayor - Belinda Scott: former KZN Finance MEC.

Speaker - Weziwe Thusi: former KZN Social Development MEC.

Chief Whip - Sibongiseni Mkhize: eThekwini ward 22 councillor.

Msunduzi:

Mayor - Mzimkhulu Thobela: current party deployee in the KZN legislature.

Deputy Mayor - Manilall Inderijit: former Msunduzi municipality executive committee member.

Speaker - Eunice Majola: Msunduzi municipal councillor.

Chief whip - Vusi Ntshangase: current councillor in Umgungundlovu District Municipality.