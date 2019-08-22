Govt will implement NHI responsibly - Mthembu

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said all South Africans needed to acquaint themselves with the NHI Bill, which was before Parliament for MPs’ consideration.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet reassured South Africans on Thursday that the National Health Insurance (NHI) would be implemented responsibly.

NHI was among the issues discussed at a recent Cabinet meeting.

Mthembu said the parliamentary process would afford the public another opportunity to examine the draft law.

“People must know that we are a responsible government. Whatever we do, including this bill when it’s passed into law and implemented, will be done in a manner that is responsible,” he said.

He said once the bill was passed into law it would give universal health care to all citizens. He said an implementation plan would be developed and published once the bill was passed into law.