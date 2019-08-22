Govt approves model meant to improve service delivery
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu explained the system would coordinate plans budgets and the implementation of service delivery programmes by all spheres of government.
JOHANNESBURG - Government has approved what it said is a new district-centred model meant to improve service delivery.
At a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday morning, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu explained the system would coordinate plans, budgets and the implementation of service delivery programmes by all spheres of government.
Mthembu added it would focus on 44 districts and 8 metros: “The model is anchored on the intergovernmental relations framework, which provides for coordinated and integrated alignment of developmental priorities and objectives between the three spheres of government.”
