Free State trio accused of murdering taxi driver to appear in court

The trio was arrested on Wednesday shortly after the alleged stabbing.

JOHANNESBURG - Two 16-year-old pupils and a 24-year-old man were expected to appear in the Sasolburg Magistrates Court on Thursday for allegedly murdering a taxi driver in the Free State.

Police said the teenagers and the man tried to flee the scene of the crime.

Police said the three accused stopped the taxi driver for a lift and then attacked him.

However, the motive was not yet known.

The police's Josephine Rani said: “Two 16-year-old learners and a 24-year-old male took a taxi around Zamdela and during their ride, they stabbed the taxi driver who passed away on the scene.”

The man and two teenagers were facing charges of murder.