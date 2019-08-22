Former Zim VP Mphoko appears in court on charges of criminal abuse of office
The country’s anti-corruption commission had alleged that Phelekezela Mphoko was on the run from justice after he allegedly gave anti-corruption investigators the slip-on Monday.
HARARE - Zimbabwe's former vice-president Phelekezela Mphoko has appeared in court on charges of criminal abuse of office.
Mphoko appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Enias Magate and was granted bail of 1,000 Zimbabwean dollars.
State media is reporting that he’s facing charges of criminal abuse of office.
The charges stem from his time in office when he allegedly ordered police to release an official from the national roads authority who had been arrested for corruption.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to fight corruption at all levels of society.
But the arrest of Mphoko won’t be enough to convince his critics, as Mphoko no longer serves in government, and is a former political rival of the president.
