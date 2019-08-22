Fire crews battle blaze at St Francis Bay

The cause of the blaze, that broke out at in the afternoon, was not yet known.

CAPE TOWN - Fire crews were battling a blaze in St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape.

A number of houses were alight on Thursday.

The cause of the blaze, that broke out at in the afternoon, was not yet known.

The Kouga Municipality's Hattingh Bornman said: “At this stage, there are eight houses that are on fire [and] we have all our emergency staff on the scene, but there are two helicopters that are trying to contain the fire.”