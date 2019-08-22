View all in Latest
EC police making gains in crackdown on drugs

Six suspects appeared in the local magistrates court on Wednesday after they were caught transporting dagga worth more than R1.7 million to Cape Town.

Bags of dagga seized during a police operation in the Eastern Cape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Bags of dagga seized during a police operation in the Eastern Cape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police said they had made significant inroads in tracking down drugs, particularly within the Cradock policing cluster.

Six suspects appeared in the local magistrates court on Wednesday after they were caught transporting dagga worth more than R1.7 million to Cape Town. The suspects were expected back in the dock on Friday.

Following a tip-off, police nabbed the suspects, aged between 18 and 42, on the N10 national road outside Cradock.

Provincial police spokesperson Lariane Jonker said they were travelling from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town with their 557kg stash of dagga.

“The bust came after a tip-off to police, which saw the Quantum minibus and trailer stopped as it was heading to Middelburg.”

In a separate matter, police also confiscated dagga from a suspect in the town of Hofmeyr earlier this month.

A 38-year-old suspect was also found in possession of mandrax tablets, in Cookhouse, to the value of R24,000.

