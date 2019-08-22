David Hoffman, anti-gang cop shot by colleague, remembered

Sergeant David Hoffman was shot dead at a braai in Franschoek over the weekend, allegedly by his colleague Sergeant Marlon Appolis.

CAPE TOWN - A proud member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) is the way colleagues and family have described slain Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) member David Hoffman.

Appolis appeared in court earlier this week on a charge of culpable homicide and was released on bail.

It’s understood the tragedy was an accident.

Anti-Gang Unit members filled the benches in the Dutch Reformed Church in Franschhoek on Thursday to pay their respects to their slain colleague.

Hoffman’s family was also present, along with Police Minister Bheki Cele and top Western Cape police officials.

His emotional wife Ashley and their children were consoled by loved ones.

Described as a dedicated policeman who joined the ranks in 2005, the father of two joined the AGU when it was established last year, and his colleagues said he was an integral part of their operations.

They said the tragedy that occurred over the weekend has left them speechless.

It’s understood he was trying to protect a stranger who was being chased by a mob when the incident occurred.

Hoffman will receive an official state funeral when he’s laid to rest.