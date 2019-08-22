DA orders Oudtshoorn mayor to vacate office amid probe

The DA has ordered him to vacate his office, pending an investigation into his work as mayor.

CAPE TOWN - The Oudtshoorn Municipality is shrouded in controversy yet again.

This time trouble is brewing with Mayor Colan Sylvester. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has ordered him to vacate his office, pending an investigation into his work as mayor.

The Oudtshoorn Municipality has been a political battlefield in the Karoo. In 2015, the municipality was placed under administration.

Soon after that, it emerged that the municipality owed Eskom millions of rand after failing to make payment. The national and provincial governments stepped in and placed the council under administration.

Following that intervention, the council's affairs stabilised. Now, it again has problems. Mayor Sylvester has been placed on leave. The DA is investigating Sylvester for his actions as mayor.

Sylvester also sacked municipal manager Allen Paulse after he was instructed by the DA not to do so.

The DA's investigation could determine not only his future in the party but in council as well.