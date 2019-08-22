DA EC leader believes he was target of assassination attempt
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga believes he may have been the target of a hit.
On Wednesday, Bhanga laid a criminal complaint in Port Elizabeth. He claims to have been followed by two vehicles on Tuesday night after attending a meeting.
Bhanga said he noticed two cars following him while he was driving, forcing him to drive into oncoming traffic.
After being chased, he later ended up at a local hotel, where he sought help and police were called.
Bhanga believed this wasn't just an attempted hijacking. Instead, he thinks this was an attempt on his life.
“I had to drive into oncoming traffic. It was clear that it was not a mere hijacking. They had a mission and wanted to finish it.”
Bhanga said the incident could possibly be linked to his party's plan to table a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani.
“I don’t have enemies. The only thing I do well is politics and my firm belief that Nelson Mandela Bay will be better without Mr Bobani.”
