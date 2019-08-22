CT trio accused of murdering Ukrainian tourist abandon bail bids
The case against three men accused of robbing and stabbing to death Ukrainian tourist Ivan Ivanov has been postponed to 25 October.
CAPE TOWN - Three men implicated in the deadly attack on Ukrainian tourist Ivan Ivanov will remain behind bars after abandoning their bail application.
The trio appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Ivanov was robbed and stabbed to death while hiking near Chapman’s Peak last month.
The court on Wednesday heard the trio would be abandoning their application for bail.
Ivanov's death caused an outcry among Cape Town's hiking community, sparking Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane to launch a tourism safety plan in the city.
At least 60 ranger security officers have since been deployed to clamp down on crime, with additional officers expected to join them in October.
The minister said government would use technology, which includes drones and a smartphone app, to fight crime in the country's national parks.
