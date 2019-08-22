Crawford-Browne: Ramaphosa must cancel arms deal and recover money
The ruling by the North Gauteng High Court setting aside the findings of the arms deal commission has placed fresh pressure on the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute those implicated in the controversy.
Judge President Dunstan Mlambo found the commission failed to comprehensively investigate the case.
The report and its findings by commission chairperson Judge Willie Seriti were largely seen as a whitewash, which cleared politicians and politically connected people of wrongdoing.
Arms deal activist and author Andrew Feinstein said overwhelming evidence of corruption was presented at the Seriti commission of inquiry but was disregarded.
Whistle-blower Patricia de Lille said the judgment presented a new opportunity to hold those implicated in corruption to account.
The Democratic Alliance has described the commission as a gross miscarriage of justice, which cost taxpayers over R130 million.
Meanwhile, activist Terry Crawford-Browne said President Cyril Ramaphosa should terminate the arms deal contract following Wednesday’s ruling.
Crawford-Browne was a vocal critic of the costly deal.
“I think it’s time for action from President Ramaphosa. It’s time he cancels the contract and recovers the money.”
He went to the Constitutional Court in 2010 resulting in then-president Jacob Zuma setting up the Seriti Inquiry.
