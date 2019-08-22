CR17 leaks based on sinister agenda, says Ramaphosa

The president said there was no provision in law requiring the disclosure of funding for internal party leadership contests.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the Bosasa donations to his party and his African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign as above board.

Answering questions in the National Assembly, Ramaphosa told the house it would be unreasonable and potentially prejudicial for him to have to disclose details of his CR17 campaign funding until such time as all parties were held to the same standards of transparency.

Ramaphosa blamed the leaks about his campaign funding on a sinister agenda and said, for this reason, a conversation should be had about whether this should also be regulated in the interests of transparency.

“If there is to be found any wrongdoing, anything done against our laws in the campaign I will be willing and prepared to act, without any doubt or equivocation. Was there any taxpayers’ money used? As I said earlier, there was no taxpayers’ money utilised in the CR17 campaign.”

On Bosasa, Ramaphosa told DA leader Mmusi Maimane there was no need for a new commission of inquiry into corruption allegations against the company when they were already the subject of the Zondo inquiry into state capture.

Maimane brandished a letter from the ANC thanking it for a R3 million donation and its continued support, which Ramaphosa asked to see, saying he would reflect on it and report back to the opposition leader.

Asked whether the appointment to his executive of two ministers and two deputy ministers was because they had helped get him elected as ANC president, Ramaphosa said “honourable Maimane, the answer is no. I don’t operate like that.”

WATCH: Ramaphosa on CR17 donations

STRUGGLING SEOS

The president said there was a need for a national discussion on prescribed assets and compelling state fund managers to bail out struggling state entities (SOEs).

Responding to another question from Maimane on prescribed assets and the use of government pensions, Ramaphosa said this issue had been addressed on a number of occasions.

“We are saying the discussion needs to ensue in our country, we need to discuss this matter with the view of actually saying ‘what is it that we can do to utilise the various resources in our country to generate growth in a purposeful manner.”